Notable Monday Option Activity: SPLK, ARWR, RGLD

By BNK Invest,

Shutterstock photo

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Splunk Inc (Symbol: SPLK), where a total volume of 5,910 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 591,000 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 45.9% of SPLK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $170 strike call option expiring September 20, 2019 , with 677 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 67,700 underlying shares of SPLK. Below is a chart showing SPLK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+&mdash;+2019+TickerTech.com

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: ARWR) options are showing a volume of 5,058 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 505,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.7% of ARWR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $27 strike call option expiring September 20, 2019 , with 3,093 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 309,300 underlying shares of ARWR. Below is a chart showing ARWR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $27 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+&mdash;+2019+TickerTech.com

And Royal Gold Inc (Symbol: RGLD) saw options trading volume of 2,629 contracts, representing approximately 262,900 underlying shares or approximately 45.3% of RGLD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 579,760 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $140 strike call option expiring January 17, 2020 , with 430 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 43,000 underlying shares of RGLD. Below is a chart showing RGLD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+&mdash;+2019+TickerTech.com

