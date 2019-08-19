Notable Monday Option Activity: SMAR, COO, LRN

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in SmartSheet Inc (Symbol: SMAR), where a total volume of 5,837 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 583,700 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 48.1% of SMAR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike put option expiring September 20, 2019 , with 4,768 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 476,800 underlying shares of SMAR. Below is a chart showing SMAR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:
Cooper Companies, Inc. (Symbol: COO) options are showing a volume of 1,098 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 109,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48% of COO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 228,960 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $300 strike put option expiring September 20, 2019
, with 501 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 50,100 underlying shares of COO. Below is a chart showing COO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:
And K12 Inc (Symbol: LRN) saw options trading volume of 1,491 contracts, representing approximately 149,100 underlying shares or approximately 47.9% of LRN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 311,485 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $28 strike call option expiring October 18, 2019
, with 750 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 75,000 underlying shares of LRN. Below is a chart showing LRN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $28 strike highlighted in orange:
