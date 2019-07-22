Notable Monday Option Activity: RRR, MTZ, CALM

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Red Rock Resorts Inc (Symbol: RRR), where a total of 4,130 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 413,000 underlying shares. That amounts to about 90.1% of RRR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 458,400 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike put option expiring August 16, 2019 , with 2,054 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 205,400 underlying shares of RRR. Below is a chart showing RRR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:
MasTec Inc. (Symbol: MTZ) saw options trading volume of 4,093 contracts, representing approximately 409,300 underlying shares or approximately 83.6% of MTZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 489,665 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $48 strike put option expiring August 16, 2019
, with 1,602 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 160,200 underlying shares of MTZ. Below is a chart showing MTZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $48 strike highlighted in orange:
And Cal-Maine Foods Inc (Symbol: CALM) options are showing a volume of 3,195 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 319,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 82% of CALM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 389,645 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $36 strike put option expiring July 26, 2019
, with 321 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 32,100 underlying shares of CALM. Below is a chart showing CALM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $36 strike highlighted in orange:
