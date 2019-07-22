Quantcast

Notable Monday Option Activity: RRR, MTZ, CALM

By BNK Invest,

Shutterstock photo

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Red Rock Resorts Inc (Symbol: RRR), where a total of 4,130 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 413,000 underlying shares. That amounts to about 90.1% of RRR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 458,400 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike put option expiring August 16, 2019 , with 2,054 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 205,400 underlying shares of RRR. Below is a chart showing RRR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+&mdash;+2019+TickerTech.com

MasTec Inc. (Symbol: MTZ) saw options trading volume of 4,093 contracts, representing approximately 409,300 underlying shares or approximately 83.6% of MTZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 489,665 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $48 strike put option expiring August 16, 2019 , with 1,602 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 160,200 underlying shares of MTZ. Below is a chart showing MTZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $48 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+&mdash;+2019+TickerTech.com

And Cal-Maine Foods Inc (Symbol: CALM) options are showing a volume of 3,195 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 319,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 82% of CALM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 389,645 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $36 strike put option expiring July 26, 2019 , with 321 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 32,100 underlying shares of CALM. Below is a chart showing CALM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $36 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+&mdash;+2019+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for RRR options , MTZ options , or CALM options , visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.




This article appears in: Investing , Stocks , Options
Referenced Symbols: RRR , MTZ , CALM


More from BNK Invest

Subscribe





BNK Invest
Contributor:

BNK Invest

Market News, Investing












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar