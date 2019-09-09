Notable Monday Option Activity: RGEN, PI, WW

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Repligen Corp. (Symbol: RGEN), where a total of 4,180 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 418,000 underlying shares. That amounts to about 93.8% of RGEN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 445,485 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring October 18, 2019 , with 1,285 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 128,500 underlying shares of RGEN. Below is a chart showing RGEN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:
Impinj Inc (Symbol: PI) saw options trading volume of 2,450 contracts, representing approximately 245,000 underlying shares or approximately 89.3% of PI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 274,405 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring January 17, 2020
, with 832 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 83,200 underlying shares of PI. Below is a chart showing PI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:
And Weight Watchers International Inc (Symbol: WW) options are showing a volume of 14,951 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 78.3% of WW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring January 17, 2020
, with 5,029 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 502,900 underlying shares of WW. Below is a chart showing WW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:
