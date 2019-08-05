Quantcast

Notable Monday Option Activity: PZZA, VAC, INTC

By BNK Invest,

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Papa John's International, Inc. (Symbol: PZZA), where a total volume of 3,452 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 345,200 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 45.4% of PZZA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 761,120 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring October 18, 2019 , with 1,541 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 154,100 underlying shares of PZZA. Below is a chart showing PZZA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. (Symbol: VAC) options are showing a volume of 1,435 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 143,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.7% of VAC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 321,150 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $85 strike call option expiring August 16, 2019 , with 311 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 31,100 underlying shares of VAC. Below is a chart showing VAC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

And Intel Corp (Symbol: INTC) saw options trading volume of 94,202 contracts, representing approximately 9.4 million underlying shares or approximately 44.3% of INTC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 21.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike put option expiring June 19, 2020 , with 7,782 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 778,200 underlying shares of INTC. Below is a chart showing INTC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for PZZA options , VAC options , or INTC options , visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

