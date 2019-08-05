Quantcast

Notable Monday Option Activity: PSMT, ANET, BLUE

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in PriceSmart Inc (Symbol: PSMT), where a total volume of 1,060 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 106,000 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 52.4% of PSMT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 202,290 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike put option expiring September 20, 2019 , with 349 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 34,900 underlying shares of PSMT. Below is a chart showing PSMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+&mdash;+2019+TickerTech.com

Arista Networks Inc (Symbol: ANET) options are showing a volume of 4,446 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 444,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52.1% of ANET's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 853,820 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $260 strike call option expiring September 20, 2019 , with 259 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 25,900 underlying shares of ANET. Below is a chart showing ANET's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $260 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+&mdash;+2019+TickerTech.com

And bluebird bio Inc (Symbol: BLUE) saw options trading volume of 2,772 contracts, representing approximately 277,200 underlying shares or approximately 51.8% of BLUE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 535,625 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $115 strike put option expiring August 16, 2019 , with 511 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 51,100 underlying shares of BLUE. Below is a chart showing BLUE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+&mdash;+2019+TickerTech.com

