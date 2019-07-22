Notable Monday Option Activity: PLCE, LECO, DGX

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Children's Place Inc (Symbol: PLCE), where a total of 2,187 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 218,700 underlying shares. That amounts to about 42.4% of PLCE's average daily trading volume over the past month of 515,800 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $95 strike call option expiring September 20, 2019 , with 370 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 37,000 underlying shares of PLCE. Below is a chart showing PLCE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:
Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (Symbol: LECO) saw options trading volume of 1,811 contracts, representing approximately 181,100 underlying shares or approximately 41.9% of LECO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 432,070 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $75 strike put option expiring August 16, 2019
, with 1,200 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 120,000 underlying shares of LECO. Below is a chart showing LECO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:
And Quest Diagnostics, Inc. (Symbol: DGX) options are showing a volume of 3,149 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 314,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.4% of DGX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 759,910 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $105 strike call option expiring August 16, 2019
, with 1,573 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 157,300 underlying shares of DGX. Below is a chart showing DGX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for PLCE options
, LECO options
, or DGX options
, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »