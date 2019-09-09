Notable Monday Option Activity: PLAY, AYX, NOW

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Dave & Busters Entertainment Inc (Symbol: PLAY), where a total of 8,986 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 898,600 underlying shares. That amounts to about 109.5% of PLAY's average daily trading volume over the past month of 820,320 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike put option expiring January 17, 2020 , with 1,550 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 155,000 underlying shares of PLAY. Below is a chart showing PLAY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:
Alteryx Inc (Symbol: AYX) options are showing a volume of 11,896 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 104.9% of AYX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring September 20, 2019
, with 1,262 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 126,200 underlying shares of AYX. Below is a chart showing AYX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:
And ServiceNow Inc (Symbol: NOW) saw options trading volume of 15,152 contracts, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares or approximately 101.2% of NOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $260 strike call option expiring November 15, 2019
, with 1,827 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 182,700 underlying shares of NOW. Below is a chart showing NOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $260 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for PLAY options
, AYX options
, or NOW options
, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »