Notable Monday Option Activity: NVDA, GATX, BIG

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in NVIDIA Corp (Symbol: NVDA), where a total of 75,308 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 7.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 71.2% of NVDA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 10.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $170 strike call option expiring July 19, 2019 , with 7,559 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 755,900 underlying shares of NVDA. Below is a chart showing NVDA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:

GATX Corp (Symbol: GATX) options are showing a volume of 1,737 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 173,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 70% of GATX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 248,090 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $75 strike put option expiring July 19, 2019 , with 1,523 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 152,300 underlying shares of GATX. Below is a chart showing GATX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

And Big Lots, Inc. (Symbol: BIG) options are showing a volume of 6,847 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 684,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 66.2% of BIG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike put option expiring January 17, 2020 , with 2,001 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,100 underlying shares of BIG. Below is a chart showing BIG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for NVDA options , GATX options , or BIG options , visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

