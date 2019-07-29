Quantcast

Notable Monday Option Activity: NOW, AAPL, RNG

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in ServiceNow Inc (Symbol: NOW), where a total of 36,803 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 217.8% of NOW's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $250 strike call option expiring November 15, 2019 , with 10,025 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of NOW. Below is a chart showing NOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:

Apple Inc (Symbol: AAPL) options are showing a volume of 380,460 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 38.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 200.2% of AAPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 19.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $185 strike put option expiring August 02, 2019 , with 42,258 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.2 million underlying shares of AAPL. Below is a chart showing AAPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $185 strike highlighted in orange:

And RingCentral Inc (Symbol: RNG) saw options trading volume of 10,772 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 186.3% of RNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 578,220 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $105 strike put option expiring August 16, 2019 , with 3,444 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 344,400 underlying shares of RNG. Below is a chart showing RNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for NOW options , AAPL options , or RNG options , visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

