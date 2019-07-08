Quantcast

Notable Monday Option Activity: MU, DE, VMW

By BNK Invest,

Shutterstock photo

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Micron Technology Inc. (Symbol: MU), where a total volume of 139,794 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 14.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 42% of MU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 33.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring July 12, 2019 , with 9,349 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 934,900 underlying shares of MU. Below is a chart showing MU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+&mdash;+2019+TickerTech.com

Deere & Co. (Symbol: DE) options are showing a volume of 8,405 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 840,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.5% of DE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $162.50 strike put option expiring July 12, 2019 , with 1,061 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 106,100 underlying shares of DE. Below is a chart showing DE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $162.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+&mdash;+2019+TickerTech.com

And VMware Inc (Symbol: VMW) saw options trading volume of 5,133 contracts, representing approximately 513,300 underlying shares or approximately 40.8% of VMW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $200 strike call option expiring August 16, 2019 , with 897 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 89,700 underlying shares of VMW. Below is a chart showing VMW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+&mdash;+2019+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for MU options , DE options , or VMW options , visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.




This article appears in: Investing , Stocks , Options
Referenced Symbols: MU , DE , VMW


More from BNK Invest

Subscribe





BNK Invest
Contributor:

BNK Invest

Market News, Investing












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar