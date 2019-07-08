Notable Monday Option Activity: MU, DE, VMW

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Micron Technology Inc. (Symbol: MU), where a total volume of 139,794 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 14.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 42% of MU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 33.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring July 12, 2019 , with 9,349 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 934,900 underlying shares of MU. Below is a chart showing MU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:
Deere & Co. (Symbol: DE) options are showing a volume of 8,405 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 840,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.5% of DE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $162.50 strike put option expiring July 12, 2019
, with 1,061 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 106,100 underlying shares of DE. Below is a chart showing DE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $162.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And VMware Inc (Symbol: VMW) saw options trading volume of 5,133 contracts, representing approximately 513,300 underlying shares or approximately 40.8% of VMW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $200 strike call option expiring August 16, 2019
, with 897 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 89,700 underlying shares of VMW. Below is a chart showing VMW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:
