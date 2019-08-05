Notable Monday Option Activity: MNST, OKTA, WAIR

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Monster Beverage Corp (Symbol: MNST), where a total of 13,204 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 61.4% of MNST's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $56 strike put option expiring August 16, 2019 , with 3,019 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 301,900 underlying shares of MNST. Below is a chart showing MNST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $56 strike highlighted in orange:
Okta Inc (Symbol: OKTA) saw options trading volume of 8,490 contracts, representing approximately 849,000 underlying shares or approximately 60.7% of OKTA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $125 strike call option expiring August 09, 2019
, with 730 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 73,000 underlying shares of OKTA. Below is a chart showing OKTA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:
And Wesco Aircraft Holdings Inc. (Symbol: WAIR) saw options trading volume of 2,127 contracts, representing approximately 212,700 underlying shares or approximately 57.3% of WAIR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 371,460 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike call option expiring September 20, 2019
, with 1,201 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 120,100 underlying shares of WAIR. Below is a chart showing WAIR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:
