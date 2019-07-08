Quantcast

Notable Monday Option Activity: MED, EPAM, BIIB

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Medifast Inc (Symbol: MED), where a total of 894 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 89,400 underlying shares. That amounts to about 44.3% of MED's average daily trading volume over the past month of 201,800 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $135 strike call option expiring August 16, 2019 , with 250 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 25,000 underlying shares of MED. Below is a chart showing MED's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:

Epam Systems, Inc. (Symbol: EPAM) options are showing a volume of 1,695 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 169,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.2% of EPAM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 383,540 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $180 strike call option expiring July 19, 2019 , with 423 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 42,300 underlying shares of EPAM. Below is a chart showing EPAM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:

And Biogen Inc (Symbol: BIIB) saw options trading volume of 7,297 contracts, representing approximately 729,700 underlying shares or approximately 44% of BIIB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $255 strike call option expiring July 19, 2019 , with 1,006 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,600 underlying shares of BIIB. Below is a chart showing BIIB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $255 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for MED options , EPAM options , or BIIB options , visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

