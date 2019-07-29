Quantcast

Notable Monday Option Activity: MA, CAG, WAT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Mastercard Inc (Symbol: MA), where a total volume of 18,373 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 68.7% of MA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $270 strike put option expiring August 02, 2019 , with 692 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 69,200 underlying shares of MA. Below is a chart showing MA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $270 strike highlighted in orange:

Conagra Brands Inc (Symbol: CAG) options are showing a volume of 26,753 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53.2% of CAG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $13 strike call option expiring January 17, 2020 , with 25,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares of CAG. Below is a chart showing CAG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $13 strike highlighted in orange:

And Waters Corp. (Symbol: WAT) saw options trading volume of 3,054 contracts, representing approximately 305,400 underlying shares or approximately 53.1% of WAT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 574,985 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $220 strike put option expiring August 16, 2019 , with 1,137 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 113,700 underlying shares of WAT. Below is a chart showing WAT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for MA options , CAG options , or WAT options , visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.




