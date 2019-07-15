Quantcast

Notable Monday Option Activity: LYFT, FL, AXGN

By BNK Invest,

Shutterstock photo

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Lyft Inc (Symbol: LYFT), where a total volume of 14,831 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 46% of LYFT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $62.50 strike put option expiring July 19, 2019 , with 1,034 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 103,400 underlying shares of LYFT. Below is a chart showing LYFT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $62.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+&mdash;+2019+TickerTech.com

Foot Locker, Inc. (Symbol: FL) options are showing a volume of 12,614 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.5% of FL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $43 strike call option expiring July 19, 2019 , with 5,545 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 554,500 underlying shares of FL. Below is a chart showing FL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $43 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+&mdash;+2019+TickerTech.com

And Axogen Inc (Symbol: AXGN) options are showing a volume of 1,621 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 162,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.5% of AXGN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 364,360 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike put option expiring July 19, 2019 , with 1,439 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 143,900 underlying shares of AXGN. Below is a chart showing AXGN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+&mdash;+2019+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for LYFT options , FL options , or AXGN options , visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.




This article appears in: Investing , Stocks , Options
Referenced Symbols: LYFT , FL , AXGN


More from BNK Invest

Subscribe





BNK Invest
Contributor:

BNK Invest

Market News, Investing












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar