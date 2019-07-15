Notable Monday Option Activity: LYFT, FL, AXGN

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Lyft Inc (Symbol: LYFT), where a total volume of 14,831 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 46% of LYFT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $62.50 strike put option expiring July 19, 2019 , with 1,034 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 103,400 underlying shares of LYFT. Below is a chart showing LYFT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $62.50 strike highlighted in orange:
Foot Locker, Inc. (Symbol: FL) options are showing a volume of 12,614 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.5% of FL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $43 strike call option expiring July 19, 2019
, with 5,545 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 554,500 underlying shares of FL. Below is a chart showing FL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $43 strike highlighted in orange:
And Axogen Inc (Symbol: AXGN) options are showing a volume of 1,621 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 162,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.5% of AXGN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 364,360 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike put option expiring July 19, 2019
, with 1,439 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 143,900 underlying shares of AXGN. Below is a chart showing AXGN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:
