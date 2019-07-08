Notable Monday Option Activity: LULU, ULTA, MDGL

Quantcast

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in lululemon athletica inc (Symbol: LULU), where a total of 16,220 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 55.2% of LULU's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $180 strike put option expiring July 12, 2019 , with 4,194 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 419,400 underlying shares of LULU. Below is a chart showing LULU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:

Ulta Beauty Inc (Symbol: ULTA) saw options trading volume of 3,540 contracts, representing approximately 354,000 underlying shares or approximately 54.8% of ULTA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 645,765 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $350 strike call option expiring July 12, 2019 , with 142 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 14,200 underlying shares of ULTA. Below is a chart showing ULTA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $350 strike highlighted in orange:

And Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: MDGL) options are showing a volume of 914 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 91,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53.6% of MDGL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 170,365 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $90 strike put option expiring October 18, 2019 , with 400 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 40,000 underlying shares of MDGL. Below is a chart showing MDGL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for LULU options , ULTA options , or MDGL options , visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

