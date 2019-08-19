Notable Monday Option Activity: LMT, HHC, AVAV

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Lockheed Martin Corp (Symbol: LMT), where a total volume of 4,886 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 488,600 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 43% of LMT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $355 strike put option expiring September 20, 2019 , with 290 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 29,000 underlying shares of LMT. Below is a chart showing LMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $355 strike highlighted in orange:
Howard Hughes Corp (Symbol: HHC) options are showing a volume of 938 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 93,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.6% of HHC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 220,235 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $125 strike put option expiring September 20, 2019
, with 501 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 50,100 underlying shares of HHC. Below is a chart showing HHC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:
And AeroVironment, Inc. (Symbol: AVAV) saw options trading volume of 613 contracts, representing approximately 61,300 underlying shares or approximately 42.4% of AVAV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 144,515 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike put option expiring September 20, 2019
, with 264 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 26,400 underlying shares of AVAV. Below is a chart showing AVAV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:
