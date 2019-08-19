Quantcast

Notable Monday Option Activity: LMT, HHC, AVAV

By BNK Invest,

Shutterstock photo

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Lockheed Martin Corp (Symbol: LMT), where a total volume of 4,886 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 488,600 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 43% of LMT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $355 strike put option expiring September 20, 2019 , with 290 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 29,000 underlying shares of LMT. Below is a chart showing LMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $355 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+&mdash;+2019+TickerTech.com

Howard Hughes Corp (Symbol: HHC) options are showing a volume of 938 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 93,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.6% of HHC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 220,235 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $125 strike put option expiring September 20, 2019 , with 501 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 50,100 underlying shares of HHC. Below is a chart showing HHC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+&mdash;+2019+TickerTech.com

And AeroVironment, Inc. (Symbol: AVAV) saw options trading volume of 613 contracts, representing approximately 61,300 underlying shares or approximately 42.4% of AVAV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 144,515 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike put option expiring September 20, 2019 , with 264 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 26,400 underlying shares of AVAV. Below is a chart showing AVAV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+&mdash;+2019+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for LMT options , HHC options , or AVAV options , visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.




This article appears in: Investing , Stocks , Options
Referenced Symbols: LMT , HHC , AVAV


More from BNK Invest

Subscribe





BNK Invest
Contributor:

BNK Invest

Market News, Investing












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar