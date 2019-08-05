Quantcast

Notable Monday Option Activity: LE, BZH, OCN

By BNK Invest,

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Lands' End Inc (Symbol: LE), where a total volume of 3,084 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 308,400 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 237% of LE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 130,150 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike call option expiring December 20, 2019 , with 1,628 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 162,800 underlying shares of LE. Below is a chart showing LE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (Symbol: BZH) saw options trading volume of 9,894 contracts, representing approximately 989,400 underlying shares or approximately 199.2% of BZH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 496,600 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $11 strike call option expiring November 15, 2019 , with 9,107 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 910,700 underlying shares of BZH. Below is a chart showing BZH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $11 strike highlighted in orange:

And Ocwen Financial Corp (Symbol: OCN) saw options trading volume of 4,182 contracts, representing approximately 418,200 underlying shares or approximately 142.2% of OCN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 294,090 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $2 strike call option expiring January 17, 2020 , with 3,900 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 390,000 underlying shares of OCN. Below is a chart showing OCN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2 strike highlighted in orange:

