Notable Monday Option Activity: LCI, TGT, GS

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Lannett Co., Inc. (Symbol: LCI), where a total of 9,148 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 914,800 underlying shares. That amounts to about 127.5% of LCI's average daily trading volume over the past month of 717,565 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $7.50 strike call option expiring July 19, 2019 , with 4,024 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 402,400 underlying shares of LCI. Below is a chart showing LCI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7.50 strike highlighted in orange:
Target Corp (Symbol: TGT) options are showing a volume of 39,966 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 102.5% of TGT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring July 19, 2019
, with 19,394 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares of TGT. Below is a chart showing TGT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:
And Goldman Sachs Group Inc (the (Symbol: GS) options are showing a volume of 17,256 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 82.6% of GS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $207.50 strike call option expiring July 12, 2019
, with 1,320 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 132,000 underlying shares of GS. Below is a chart showing GS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $207.50 strike highlighted in orange:
