Notable Monday Option Activity: KMB, MCD, HAL

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Kimberly-Clark Corp. (Symbol: KMB), where a total volume of 8,358 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 835,800 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 51.4% of KMB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $140 strike call option expiring August 16, 2019 , with 3,210 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 321,000 underlying shares of KMB. Below is a chart showing KMB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:
McDonald's Corp (Symbol: MCD) saw options trading volume of 12,502 contracts, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares or approximately 51% of MCD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $215 strike call option expiring July 26, 2019
, with 525 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 52,500 underlying shares of MCD. Below is a chart showing MCD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $215 strike highlighted in orange:
And Halliburton Company (Symbol: HAL) saw options trading volume of 70,022 contracts, representing approximately 7.0 million underlying shares or approximately 50.2% of HAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 14.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike put option expiring September 20, 2019
, with 5,680 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 568,000 underlying shares of HAL. Below is a chart showing HAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:
