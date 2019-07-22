Quantcast

Notable Monday Option Activity: KMB, MCD, HAL

By BNK Invest,

Shutterstock photo

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Kimberly-Clark Corp. (Symbol: KMB), where a total volume of 8,358 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 835,800 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 51.4% of KMB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $140 strike call option expiring August 16, 2019 , with 3,210 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 321,000 underlying shares of KMB. Below is a chart showing KMB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+&mdash;+2019+TickerTech.com

McDonald's Corp (Symbol: MCD) saw options trading volume of 12,502 contracts, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares or approximately 51% of MCD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $215 strike call option expiring July 26, 2019 , with 525 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 52,500 underlying shares of MCD. Below is a chart showing MCD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $215 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+&mdash;+2019+TickerTech.com

And Halliburton Company (Symbol: HAL) saw options trading volume of 70,022 contracts, representing approximately 7.0 million underlying shares or approximately 50.2% of HAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 14.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike put option expiring September 20, 2019 , with 5,680 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 568,000 underlying shares of HAL. Below is a chart showing HAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+&mdash;+2019+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for KMB options , MCD options , or HAL options , visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.




This article appears in: Investing , Stocks , Options
Referenced Symbols: KMB , MCD , HAL


More from BNK Invest

Subscribe





BNK Invest
Contributor:

BNK Invest

Market News, Investing












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar