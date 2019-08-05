Notable Monday Option Activity: ITW, ESPR, TEAM

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Illinois Tool Works, Inc. (Symbol: ITW), where a total of 6,477 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 647,700 underlying shares. That amounts to about 44.1% of ITW's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $160 strike call option expiring September 20, 2019 , with 1,225 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 122,500 underlying shares of ITW. Below is a chart showing ITW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:
Esperion Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: ESPR) saw options trading volume of 1,806 contracts, representing approximately 180,600 underlying shares or approximately 43.4% of ESPR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 416,595 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike put option expiring September 20, 2019
, with 531 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 53,100 underlying shares of ESPR. Below is a chart showing ESPR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:
And Atlassian Corp PLC (Symbol: TEAM) saw options trading volume of 6,188 contracts, representing approximately 618,800 underlying shares or approximately 43.4% of TEAM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $135 strike call option expiring August 16, 2019
, with 799 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 79,900 underlying shares of TEAM. Below is a chart showing TEAM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:
