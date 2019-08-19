Quantcast

Notable Monday Option Activity: IONS, X, GD

By BNK Invest,

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: IONS), where a total of 7,509 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 750,900 underlying shares. That amounts to about 63.5% of IONS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring January 17, 2020 , with 2,031 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 203,100 underlying shares of IONS. Below is a chart showing IONS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

United States Steel Corp. (Symbol: X) saw options trading volume of 76,854 contracts, representing approximately 7.7 million underlying shares or approximately 63% of X's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $12 strike put option expiring August 23, 2019 , with 7,135 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 713,500 underlying shares of X. Below is a chart showing X's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12 strike highlighted in orange:

And General Dynamics Corp (Symbol: GD) options are showing a volume of 6,315 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 631,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 59% of GD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $165 strike put option expiring October 18, 2019 , with 1,259 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 125,900 underlying shares of GD. Below is a chart showing GD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $165 strike highlighted in orange:

