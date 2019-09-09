Notable Monday Option Activity: ILMN, PAYS, TTWO

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Illumina Inc (Symbol: ILMN), where a total of 3,839 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 383,900 underlying shares. That amounts to about 43.4% of ILMN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 885,540 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $260 strike call option expiring June 18, 2021 , with 786 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 78,600 underlying shares of ILMN. Below is a chart showing ILMN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $260 strike highlighted in orange:
Paysign Inc (Symbol: PAYS) options are showing a volume of 7,470 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 747,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.2% of PAYS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring September 20, 2019
, with 1,306 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 130,600 underlying shares of PAYS. Below is a chart showing PAYS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:
And Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (Symbol: TTWO) saw options trading volume of 5,284 contracts, representing approximately 528,400 underlying shares or approximately 43% of TTWO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $115 strike put option expiring March 20, 2020
, with 750 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 75,000 underlying shares of TTWO. Below is a chart showing TTWO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:
