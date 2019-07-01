Quantcast

Notable Monday Option Activity: HD, ROKU, SGMO

By BNK Invest,

Shutterstock photo

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Home Depot Inc (Symbol: HD), where a total of 22,434 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 49.4% of HD's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $210 strike call option expiring July 19, 2019 , with 1,730 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 173,000 underlying shares of HD. Below is a chart showing HD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:

Roku Inc (Symbol: ROKU) saw options trading volume of 41,229 contracts, representing approximately 4.1 million underlying shares or approximately 46.9% of ROKU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $96 strike call option expiring July 05, 2019 , with 2,367 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 236,700 underlying shares of ROKU. Below is a chart showing ROKU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $96 strike highlighted in orange:

And Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: SGMO) options are showing a volume of 5,859 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 585,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.5% of SGMO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $11 strike put option expiring July 19, 2019 , with 2,065 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 206,500 underlying shares of SGMO. Below is a chart showing SGMO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $11 strike highlighted in orange:

This article appears in: Investing , Stocks , Options
Referenced Symbols: HD , ROKU , SGMO


