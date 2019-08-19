Notable Monday Option Activity: HD, AFL, CNC

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Home Depot Inc (Symbol: HD), where a total volume of 38,991 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 123.2% of HD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $207.50 strike call option expiring August 23, 2019 , with 2,224 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 222,400 underlying shares of HD. Below is a chart showing HD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $207.50 strike highlighted in orange:
AFLAC Inc (Symbol: AFL) options are showing a volume of 41,488 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 120.7% of AFL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring October 18, 2019
, with 18,950 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares of AFL. Below is a chart showing AFL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:
And Centene Corp (Symbol: CNC) options are showing a volume of 28,487 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 56.9% of CNC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $47.50 strike put option expiring December 20, 2019
, with 12,727 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of CNC. Below is a chart showing CNC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $47.50 strike highlighted in orange:
