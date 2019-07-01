Notable Monday Option Activity: GS, ULTA, WDC

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (the (Symbol: GS), where a total volume of 23,767 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 107.8% of GS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $210 strike call option expiring July 05, 2019 , with 1,546 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 154,600 underlying shares of GS. Below is a chart showing GS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:
Ulta Beauty Inc (Symbol: ULTA) options are showing a volume of 5,390 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 539,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 82.7% of ULTA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 651,730 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $385 strike call option expiring August 16, 2019
, with 892 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 89,200 underlying shares of ULTA. Below is a chart showing ULTA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $385 strike highlighted in orange:
And Western Digital Corp (Symbol: WDC) saw options trading volume of 54,439 contracts, representing approximately 5.4 million underlying shares or approximately 79.4% of WDC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $52.50 strike call option expiring July 19, 2019
, with 5,194 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 519,400 underlying shares of WDC. Below is a chart showing WDC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $52.50 strike highlighted in orange:
