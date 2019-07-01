Quantcast

Notable Monday Option Activity: GS, ULTA, WDC

By BNK Invest,

Shutterstock photo

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (the (Symbol: GS), where a total volume of 23,767 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 107.8% of GS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $210 strike call option expiring July 05, 2019 , with 1,546 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 154,600 underlying shares of GS. Below is a chart showing GS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+&mdash;+2019+TickerTech.com

Ulta Beauty Inc (Symbol: ULTA) options are showing a volume of 5,390 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 539,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 82.7% of ULTA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 651,730 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $385 strike call option expiring August 16, 2019 , with 892 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 89,200 underlying shares of ULTA. Below is a chart showing ULTA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $385 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+&mdash;+2019+TickerTech.com

And Western Digital Corp (Symbol: WDC) saw options trading volume of 54,439 contracts, representing approximately 5.4 million underlying shares or approximately 79.4% of WDC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $52.50 strike call option expiring July 19, 2019 , with 5,194 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 519,400 underlying shares of WDC. Below is a chart showing WDC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $52.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+&mdash;+2019+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for GS options , ULTA options , or WDC options , visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.




This article appears in: Investing , Stocks , Options
Referenced Symbols: GS , ULTA , WDC


More from BNK Invest

Subscribe





BNK Invest
Contributor:

BNK Invest

Market News, Investing












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar