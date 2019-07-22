Quantcast

Notable Monday Option Activity: GOOGL, AAPL, AZO

By BNK Invest,

Shutterstock photo

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOGL), where a total of 15,110 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 109.6% of GOOGL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $1100 strike put option expiring September 20, 2019 , with 517 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 51,700 underlying shares of GOOGL. Below is a chart showing GOOGL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1100 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+&mdash;+2019+TickerTech.com

Apple Inc (Symbol: AAPL) options are showing a volume of 232,306 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 23.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 108.8% of AAPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 21.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $207.50 strike call option expiring July 26, 2019 , with 19,919 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of AAPL. Below is a chart showing AAPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $207.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+&mdash;+2019+TickerTech.com

And AutoZone, Inc. (Symbol: AZO) options are showing a volume of 2,045 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 204,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 98.9% of AZO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 206,790 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $1180 strike call option expiring August 02, 2019 , with 402 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 40,200 underlying shares of AZO. Below is a chart showing AZO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1180 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+&mdash;+2019+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for GOOGL options , AAPL options , or AZO options , visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.




This article appears in: Investing , Stocks , Options
Referenced Symbols: GOOGL , AAPL , AZO


More from BNK Invest

Subscribe





BNK Invest
Contributor:

BNK Invest

Market News, Investing












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar