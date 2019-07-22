Notable Monday Option Activity: GOOGL, AAPL, AZO

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOGL), where a total of 15,110 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 109.6% of GOOGL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $1100 strike put option expiring September 20, 2019 , with 517 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 51,700 underlying shares of GOOGL. Below is a chart showing GOOGL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1100 strike highlighted in orange:
Apple Inc (Symbol: AAPL) options are showing a volume of 232,306 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 23.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 108.8% of AAPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 21.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $207.50 strike call option expiring July 26, 2019
, with 19,919 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of AAPL. Below is a chart showing AAPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $207.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And AutoZone, Inc. (Symbol: AZO) options are showing a volume of 2,045 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 204,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 98.9% of AZO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 206,790 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $1180 strike call option expiring August 02, 2019
, with 402 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 40,200 underlying shares of AZO. Below is a chart showing AZO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1180 strike highlighted in orange:
