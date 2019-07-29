Notable Monday Option Activity: GM, HCA, TXN

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in General Motors Co (Symbol: GM), where a total volume of 34,487 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 48.9% of GM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $38.50 strike put option expiring August 16, 2019 , with 4,019 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 401,900 underlying shares of GM. Below is a chart showing GM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $38.50 strike highlighted in orange:
HCA Healthcare Inc (Symbol: HCA) saw options trading volume of 5,997 contracts, representing approximately 599,700 underlying shares or approximately 46.9% of HCA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $146 strike call option expiring August 02, 2019
, with 873 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 87,300 underlying shares of HCA. Below is a chart showing HCA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $146 strike highlighted in orange:
And Texas Instruments Inc. (Symbol: TXN) saw options trading volume of 22,746 contracts, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares or approximately 46.2% of TXN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring August 16, 2019
, with 3,843 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 384,300 underlying shares of TXN. Below is a chart showing TXN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:
