Notable Monday Option Activity: GLYC, IDCC, JPM

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in GlycoMimetics Inc (Symbol: GLYC), where a total of 3,951 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 395,100 underlying shares. That amounts to about 54.2% of GLYC's average daily trading volume over the past month of 728,945 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $7.50 strike put option expiring August 16, 2019 , with 659 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 65,900 underlying shares of GLYC. Below is a chart showing GLYC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7.50 strike highlighted in orange:
Interdigital Inc (Symbol: IDCC) options are showing a volume of 1,552 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 155,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53.3% of IDCC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 291,165 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $47.50 strike put option expiring March 20, 2020
, with 270 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 27,000 underlying shares of IDCC. Below is a chart showing IDCC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $47.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And JPMorgan Chase & Co (Symbol: JPM) saw options trading volume of 58,589 contracts, representing approximately 5.9 million underlying shares or approximately 53% of JPM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $113 strike call option expiring August 16, 2019
, with 5,915 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 591,500 underlying shares of JPM. Below is a chart showing JPM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $113 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for GLYC options
, IDCC options
, or JPM options
, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »