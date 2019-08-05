Quantcast

Notable Monday Option Activity: FSP, NEM, REV

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Franklin Street Properties Corp (Symbol: FSP), where a total volume of 1,326 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 132,600 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 42.8% of FSP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 310,025 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $2.50 strike put option expiring December 20, 2019 , with 700 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 70,000 underlying shares of FSP. Below is a chart showing FSP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Newmont Goldcorp Corp (Symbol: NEM) saw options trading volume of 30,183 contracts, representing approximately 3.0 million underlying shares or approximately 41.3% of NEM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $34 strike put option expiring October 18, 2019 , with 4,196 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 419,600 underlying shares of NEM. Below is a chart showing NEM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $34 strike highlighted in orange:

And Revlon Inc (Symbol: REV) saw options trading volume of 315 contracts, representing approximately 31,500 underlying shares or approximately 40.8% of REV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 77,250 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike put option expiring August 16, 2019 , with 112 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 11,200 underlying shares of REV. Below is a chart showing REV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:

