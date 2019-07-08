Quantcast

Notable Monday Option Activity: EXAS, TIF, PETS

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in EXACT Sciences Corp. (Symbol: EXAS), where a total of 5,006 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 500,600 underlying shares. That amounts to about 43.2% of EXAS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $120 strike put option expiring January 17, 2020 , with 1,151 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 115,100 underlying shares of EXAS. Below is a chart showing EXAS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

Tiffany & Co. (Symbol: TIF) options are showing a volume of 6,150 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 615,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.6% of TIF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $75 strike put option expiring November 15, 2019 , with 1,004 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,400 underlying shares of TIF. Below is a chart showing TIF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

And PetMed Express Inc (Symbol: PETS) saw options trading volume of 2,619 contracts, representing approximately 261,900 underlying shares or approximately 42.3% of PETS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 619,815 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike put option expiring August 16, 2019 , with 1,070 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 107,000 underlying shares of PETS. Below is a chart showing PETS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for EXAS options , TIF options , or PETS options , visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

