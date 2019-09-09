Notable Monday Option Activity: EXAS, JPM, ALLY

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in EXACT Sciences Corp. (Symbol: EXAS), where a total of 6,916 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 691,600 underlying shares. That amounts to about 63.4% of EXAS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $130 strike call option expiring October 18, 2019 , with 661 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 66,100 underlying shares of EXAS. Below is a chart showing EXAS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:
JPMorgan Chase & Co (Symbol: JPM) options are showing a volume of 66,836 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 62.1% of JPM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $115 strike call option expiring September 20, 2019
, with 5,302 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 530,200 underlying shares of JPM. Below is a chart showing JPM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:
And Ally Financial Inc (Symbol: ALLY) options are showing a volume of 19,329 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 60.9% of ALLY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring January 17, 2020
, with 11,100 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of ALLY. Below is a chart showing ALLY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:
