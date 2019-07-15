Notable Monday Option Activity: DXC, MCD, DIS

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in DXC Technology Co (Symbol: DXC), where a total of 79,436 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 7.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 269.2% of DXC's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $52.50 strike put option expiring July 19, 2019 , with 40,017 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.0 million underlying shares of DXC. Below is a chart showing DXC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $52.50 strike highlighted in orange:
McDonald's Corp (Symbol: MCD) options are showing a volume of 15,410 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 61.9% of MCD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $215 strike call option expiring July 19, 2019
, with 2,031 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 203,100 underlying shares of MCD. Below is a chart showing MCD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $215 strike highlighted in orange:
And Walt Disney Co. (Symbol: DIS) saw options trading volume of 57,593 contracts, representing approximately 5.8 million underlying shares or approximately 61.2% of DIS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $145 strike call option expiring July 19, 2019
, with 9,065 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 906,500 underlying shares of DIS. Below is a chart showing DIS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $145 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for DXC options
, MCD options
, or DIS options
, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »