Notable Monday Option Activity: DGX, ADP, ALGN

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Quest Diagnostics, Inc. (Symbol: DGX), where a total of 6,075 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 607,500 underlying shares. That amounts to about 59.1% of DGX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike put option expiring August 16, 2019 , with 4,328 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 432,800 underlying shares of DGX. Below is a chart showing DGX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:
Automatic Data Processing Inc. (Symbol: ADP) options are showing a volume of 10,075 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52.6% of ADP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $175 strike call option expiring August 16, 2019
, with 2,524 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 252,400 underlying shares of ADP. Below is a chart showing ADP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $175 strike highlighted in orange:
And Align Technology Inc (Symbol: ALGN) saw options trading volume of 8,728 contracts, representing approximately 872,800 underlying shares or approximately 49.2% of ALGN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $200 strike call option expiring September 20, 2019
, with 882 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 88,200 underlying shares of ALGN. Below is a chart showing ALGN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:
