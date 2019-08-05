Quantcast

Notable Monday Option Activity: DGX, ADP, ALGN

By BNK Invest,

Shutterstock photo

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Quest Diagnostics, Inc. (Symbol: DGX), where a total of 6,075 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 607,500 underlying shares. That amounts to about 59.1% of DGX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike put option expiring August 16, 2019 , with 4,328 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 432,800 underlying shares of DGX. Below is a chart showing DGX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+&mdash;+2019+TickerTech.com

Automatic Data Processing Inc. (Symbol: ADP) options are showing a volume of 10,075 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52.6% of ADP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $175 strike call option expiring August 16, 2019 , with 2,524 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 252,400 underlying shares of ADP. Below is a chart showing ADP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $175 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+&mdash;+2019+TickerTech.com

And Align Technology Inc (Symbol: ALGN) saw options trading volume of 8,728 contracts, representing approximately 872,800 underlying shares or approximately 49.2% of ALGN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $200 strike call option expiring September 20, 2019 , with 882 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 88,200 underlying shares of ALGN. Below is a chart showing ALGN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+&mdash;+2019+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for DGX options , ADP options , or ALGN options , visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.




This article appears in: Investing , Stocks , Options
Referenced Symbols: DGX , ADP , ALGN


More from BNK Invest

Subscribe





BNK Invest
Contributor:

BNK Invest

Market News, Investing












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar