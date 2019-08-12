Quantcast

Notable Monday Option Activity: CYRX, WMT, AVYA

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in CryoPort Inc (Symbol: CYRX), where a total of 4,630 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 463,000 underlying shares. That amounts to about 118.5% of CYRX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 390,755 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring November 15, 2019 , with 1,215 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 121,500 underlying shares of CYRX. Below is a chart showing CYRX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

Walmart Inc (Symbol: WMT) options are showing a volume of 45,601 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 94.9% of WMT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike put option expiring September 20, 2019 , with 5,733 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 573,300 underlying shares of WMT. Below is a chart showing WMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

And Avaya Holdings Corp (Symbol: AVYA) saw options trading volume of 9,851 contracts, representing approximately 985,100 underlying shares or approximately 94.2% of AVYA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10 strike put option expiring August 16, 2019 , with 1,794 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 179,400 underlying shares of AVYA. Below is a chart showing AVYA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

