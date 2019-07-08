Quantcast

Notable Monday Option Activity: CRUS, COST, AZZ

By BNK Invest,

Shutterstock photo

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Cirrus Logic Inc (Symbol: CRUS), where a total of 6,691 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 669,100 underlying shares. That amounts to about 146.8% of CRUS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 455,780 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring August 09, 2019 , with 1,273 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 127,300 underlying shares of CRUS. Below is a chart showing CRUS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+&mdash;+2019+TickerTech.com

Costco Wholesale Corp (Symbol: COST) saw options trading volume of 21,829 contracts, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares or approximately 145.7% of COST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $270 strike call option expiring August 09, 2019 , with 5,828 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 582,800 underlying shares of COST. Below is a chart showing COST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $270 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+&mdash;+2019+TickerTech.com

And AZZ Inc (Symbol: AZZ) options are showing a volume of 1,497 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 149,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 130.6% of AZZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 114,610 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring August 16, 2019 , with 464 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 46,400 underlying shares of AZZ. Below is a chart showing AZZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+&mdash;+2019+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for CRUS options , COST options , or AZZ options , visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.




This article appears in: Investing , Stocks , Options
Referenced Symbols: CRUS , COST , AZZ


More from BNK Invest

Subscribe





BNK Invest
Contributor:

BNK Invest

Market News, Investing












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar