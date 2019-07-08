Notable Monday Option Activity: CRUS, COST, AZZ

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Cirrus Logic Inc (Symbol: CRUS), where a total of 6,691 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 669,100 underlying shares. That amounts to about 146.8% of CRUS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 455,780 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring August 09, 2019 , with 1,273 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 127,300 underlying shares of CRUS. Below is a chart showing CRUS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:
Costco Wholesale Corp (Symbol: COST) saw options trading volume of 21,829 contracts, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares or approximately 145.7% of COST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $270 strike call option expiring August 09, 2019
, with 5,828 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 582,800 underlying shares of COST. Below is a chart showing COST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $270 strike highlighted in orange:
And AZZ Inc (Symbol: AZZ) options are showing a volume of 1,497 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 149,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 130.6% of AZZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 114,610 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring August 16, 2019
, with 464 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 46,400 underlying shares of AZZ. Below is a chart showing AZZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:
