Notable Monday Option Activity: CMG, NFLX, BA

By BNK Invest,

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (Symbol: CMG), where a total volume of 18,237 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 492.4% of CMG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 370,335 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $760 strike call option expiring July 19, 2019 , with 1,071 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 107,100 underlying shares of CMG. Below is a chart showing CMG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $760 strike highlighted in orange:

Netflix Inc (Symbol: NFLX) options are showing a volume of 132,943 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 13.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 263.7% of NFLX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $400 strike call option expiring July 19, 2019 , with 9,659 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 965,900 underlying shares of NFLX. Below is a chart showing NFLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $400 strike highlighted in orange:

And Boeing Co. (Symbol: BA) options are showing a volume of 61,104 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 138.1% of BA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $360 strike put option expiring July 19, 2019 , with 3,749 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 374,900 underlying shares of BA. Below is a chart showing BA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $360 strike highlighted in orange:

