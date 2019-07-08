Notable Monday Option Activity: CMG, BA, GOOG

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (Symbol: CMG), where a total of 22,464 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 566.9% of CMG's average daily trading volume over the past month of 396,255 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $760 strike call option expiring July 12, 2019 , with 901 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 90,100 underlying shares of CMG. Below is a chart showing CMG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $760 strike highlighted in orange:
Boeing Co. (Symbol: BA) saw options trading volume of 58,907 contracts, representing approximately 5.9 million underlying shares or approximately 143.9% of BA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $350 strike put option expiring July 26, 2019
, with 3,733 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 373,300 underlying shares of BA. Below is a chart showing BA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $350 strike highlighted in orange:
And Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOG) options are showing a volume of 13,493 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 101% of GOOG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $1090 strike put option expiring July 12, 2019
, with 788 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 78,800 underlying shares of GOOG. Below is a chart showing GOOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1090 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for CMG options
, BA options
, or GOOG options
, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »