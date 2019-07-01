Quantcast

Notable Monday Option Activity: BBY, CLF, XOM

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Best Buy Inc (Symbol: BBY), where a total of 10,212 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 42% of BBY's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $68.50 strike put option expiring August 02, 2019 , with 1,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,000 underlying shares of BBY. Below is a chart showing BBY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $68.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (Symbol: CLF) saw options trading volume of 34,009 contracts, representing approximately 3.4 million underlying shares or approximately 42% of CLF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $4 strike put option expiring January 15, 2021 , with 12,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of CLF. Below is a chart showing CLF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $4 strike highlighted in orange:

And Exxon Mobil Corp (Symbol: XOM) options are showing a volume of 45,793 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.8% of XOM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $77 strike put option expiring July 19, 2019 , with 3,715 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 371,500 underlying shares of XOM. Below is a chart showing XOM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $77 strike highlighted in orange:

