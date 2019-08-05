Quantcast

Notable Monday Option Activity: AXGN, PANW, INSP

By BNK Invest,

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Axogen Inc (Symbol: AXGN), where a total volume of 2,415 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 241,500 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 57% of AXGN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 423,865 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike put option expiring August 16, 2019 , with 1,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,000 underlying shares of AXGN. Below is a chart showing AXGN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Palo Alto Networks, Inc (Symbol: PANW) saw options trading volume of 5,317 contracts, representing approximately 531,700 underlying shares or approximately 55.3% of PANW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 960,885 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $190 strike put option expiring December 20, 2019 , with 310 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 31,000 underlying shares of PANW. Below is a chart showing PANW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $190 strike highlighted in orange:

And Inspire Medical Systems Inc (Symbol: INSP) saw options trading volume of 1,392 contracts, representing approximately 139,200 underlying shares or approximately 54.5% of INSP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 255,260 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $67.50 strike call option expiring August 16, 2019 , with 751 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 75,100 underlying shares of INSP. Below is a chart showing INSP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $67.50 strike highlighted in orange:

