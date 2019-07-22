Notable Monday Option Activity: AVGO, CBS, SWK

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Broadcom Inc (Symbol: AVGO), where a total volume of 15,158 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 54.2% of AVGO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $300 strike call option expiring January 17, 2020 , with 1,532 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 153,200 underlying shares of AVGO. Below is a chart showing AVGO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:
CBS Corp (Symbol: CBS) saw options trading volume of 10,685 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 47.9% of CBS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $47.50 strike put option expiring December 20, 2019
, with 2,510 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 251,000 underlying shares of CBS. Below is a chart showing CBS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $47.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Stanley Black & Decker Inc (Symbol: SWK) saw options trading volume of 4,233 contracts, representing approximately 423,300 underlying shares or approximately 46.4% of SWK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 911,620 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $140 strike put option expiring September 20, 2019
, with 465 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 46,500 underlying shares of SWK. Below is a chart showing SWK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for AVGO options
, CBS options
, or SWK options
, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »