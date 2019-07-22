Notable Monday Option Activity: ARCH, LII, BC

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Arch Coal Inc (Symbol: ARCH), where a total volume of 1,038 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 103,800 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 62.5% of ARCH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 166,035 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $95 strike call option expiring August 16, 2019 , with 1,011 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 101,100 underlying shares of ARCH. Below is a chart showing ARCH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:
Lennox International Inc (Symbol: LII) options are showing a volume of 2,202 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 220,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 58.4% of LII's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 376,820 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $270 strike put option expiring August 16, 2019
, with 556 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 55,600 underlying shares of LII. Below is a chart showing LII's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $270 strike highlighted in orange:
And Brunswick Corp. (Symbol: BC) options are showing a volume of 7,003 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 700,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 58% of BC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring August 16, 2019
, with 4,251 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 425,100 underlying shares of BC. Below is a chart showing BC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:
