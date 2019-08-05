Notable Monday Option Activity: AMBC, MU, NR

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (Symbol: AMBC), where a total of 1,051 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 105,100 underlying shares. That amounts to about 50.2% of AMBC's average daily trading volume over the past month of 209,185 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring August 16, 2019 , with 1,004 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,400 underlying shares of AMBC. Below is a chart showing AMBC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:
Micron Technology Inc. (Symbol: MU) options are showing a volume of 149,940 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 15.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.5% of MU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 30.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $38 strike put option expiring September 20, 2019
, with 3,501 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 350,100 underlying shares of MU. Below is a chart showing MU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $38 strike highlighted in orange:
And Newpark Resources, Inc. (Symbol: NR) options are showing a volume of 2,034 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 203,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.2% of NR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 422,100 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $2.50 strike put option expiring September 20, 2019
, with 700 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 70,000 underlying shares of NR. Below is a chart showing NR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2.50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for AMBC options
MU options
or NR options
, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
