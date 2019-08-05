Quantcast

Notable Monday Option Activity: ALLK, CWH, TCMD

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Allakos Inc (Symbol: ALLK), where a total of 4,673 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 467,300 underlying shares. That amounts to about 123.8% of ALLK's average daily trading volume over the past month of 377,465 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $65 strike put option expiring August 16, 2019 , with 861 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 86,100 underlying shares of ALLK. Below is a chart showing ALLK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

Camping World Holdings Inc (Symbol: CWH) options are showing a volume of 7,994 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 799,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 120.5% of CWH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 663,450 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $11 strike put option expiring September 20, 2019 , with 5,017 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 501,700 underlying shares of CWH. Below is a chart showing CWH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $11 strike highlighted in orange:

And Tactile Systems Technology Inc (Symbol: TCMD) saw options trading volume of 1,540 contracts, representing approximately 154,000 underlying shares or approximately 119.1% of TCMD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 129,315 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring August 16, 2019 , with 503 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 50,300 underlying shares of TCMD. Below is a chart showing TCMD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

