Notable Monday Option Activity: ADS, NVDA, GIS

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Alliance Data Systems Corp. (Symbol: ADS), where a total volume of 4,301 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 430,100 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 65.9% of ADS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 652,715 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring August 16, 2019 , with 1,131 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 113,100 underlying shares of ADS. Below is a chart showing ADS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:
NVIDIA Corp (Symbol: NVDA) saw options trading volume of 65,370 contracts, representing approximately 6.5 million underlying shares or approximately 65.8% of NVDA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $157.50 strike call option expiring July 12, 2019
, with 7,052 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 705,200 underlying shares of NVDA. Below is a chart showing NVDA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $157.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And General Mills Inc (Symbol: GIS) options are showing a volume of 19,470 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.4% of GIS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring July 19, 2019
, with 7,042 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 704,200 underlying shares of GIS. Below is a chart showing GIS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:
