Quantcast

Notable Monday Option Activity: ADS, NVDA, GIS

By BNK Invest,

Shutterstock photo

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Alliance Data Systems Corp. (Symbol: ADS), where a total volume of 4,301 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 430,100 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 65.9% of ADS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 652,715 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring August 16, 2019 , with 1,131 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 113,100 underlying shares of ADS. Below is a chart showing ADS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+&mdash;+2019+TickerTech.com

NVIDIA Corp (Symbol: NVDA) saw options trading volume of 65,370 contracts, representing approximately 6.5 million underlying shares or approximately 65.8% of NVDA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $157.50 strike call option expiring July 12, 2019 , with 7,052 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 705,200 underlying shares of NVDA. Below is a chart showing NVDA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $157.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+&mdash;+2019+TickerTech.com

And General Mills Inc (Symbol: GIS) options are showing a volume of 19,470 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.4% of GIS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring July 19, 2019 , with 7,042 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 704,200 underlying shares of GIS. Below is a chart showing GIS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+&mdash;+2019+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for ADS options , NVDA options , or GIS options , visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.




This article appears in: Investing , Stocks , Options
Referenced Symbols: ADS , NVDA , GIS


More from BNK Invest

Subscribe





BNK Invest
Contributor:

BNK Invest

Market News, Investing












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar