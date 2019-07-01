Quantcast

Notable Monday Option Activity: ABBV, TTWO, MRNS

By BNK Invest,

Shutterstock photo

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in AbbVie Inc (Symbol: ABBV), where a total of 70,194 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 7.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 54.3% of ABBV's average daily trading volume over the past month of 12.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring July 19, 2019 , with 4,943 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 494,300 underlying shares of ABBV. Below is a chart showing ABBV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+&mdash;+2019+TickerTech.com

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (Symbol: TTWO) options are showing a volume of 6,873 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 687,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 54% of TTWO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $115 strike call option expiring July 19, 2019 , with 770 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 77,000 underlying shares of TTWO. Below is a chart showing TTWO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+&mdash;+2019+TickerTech.com

And Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: MRNS) options are showing a volume of 2,384 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 238,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53.2% of MRNS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 448,315 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $4 strike call option expiring October 18, 2019 , with 1,893 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 189,300 underlying shares of MRNS. Below is a chart showing MRNS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $4 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+&mdash;+2019+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for ABBV options , TTWO options , or MRNS options , visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.




This article appears in: Investing , Stocks , Options
Referenced Symbols: ABBV , TTWO , MRNS


More from BNK Invest

Subscribe





BNK Invest
Contributor:

BNK Invest

Market News, Investing












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar