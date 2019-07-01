Notable Monday Option Activity: ABBV, TTWO, MRNS

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in AbbVie Inc (Symbol: ABBV), where a total of 70,194 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 7.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 54.3% of ABBV's average daily trading volume over the past month of 12.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring July 19, 2019 , with 4,943 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 494,300 underlying shares of ABBV. Below is a chart showing ABBV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:
Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (Symbol: TTWO) options are showing a volume of 6,873 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 687,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 54% of TTWO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $115 strike call option expiring July 19, 2019
, with 770 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 77,000 underlying shares of TTWO. Below is a chart showing TTWO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:
And Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: MRNS) options are showing a volume of 2,384 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 238,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53.2% of MRNS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 448,315 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $4 strike call option expiring October 18, 2019
, with 1,893 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 189,300 underlying shares of MRNS. Below is a chart showing MRNS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $4 strike highlighted in orange:
