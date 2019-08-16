Quantcast

Notable Friday Option Activity: WWE, CBT, TXMD

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in World Wrestling Entertainment Inc (Symbol: WWE), where a total volume of 7,649 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 764,900 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 48.6% of WWE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring August 16, 2019 , with 3,973 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 397,300 underlying shares of WWE. Below is a chart showing WWE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

Cabot Corp. (Symbol: CBT) saw options trading volume of 2,040 contracts, representing approximately 204,000 underlying shares or approximately 47.5% of CBT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 429,040 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike put option expiring October 18, 2019 , with 1,909 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 190,900 underlying shares of CBT. Below is a chart showing CBT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

And TherapeuticsMD Inc (Symbol: TXMD) saw options trading volume of 18,443 contracts, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares or approximately 46.8% of TXMD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $3 strike put option expiring August 16, 2019 , with 8,756 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 875,600 underlying shares of TXMD. Below is a chart showing TXMD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $3 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for WWE options , CBT options , or TXMD options , visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

