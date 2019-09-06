Notable Friday Option Activity: WDAY, LKQ, REGN

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Workday Inc (Symbol: WDAY), where a total of 9,865 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 986,500 underlying shares. That amounts to about 47.3% of WDAY's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $175 strike put option expiring September 06, 2019 , with 916 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 91,600 underlying shares of WDAY. Below is a chart showing WDAY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $175 strike highlighted in orange:
LKQ Corp (Symbol: LKQ) options are showing a volume of 11,045 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.7% of LKQ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring October 18, 2019
, with 4,621 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 462,100 underlying shares of LKQ. Below is a chart showing LKQ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:
And Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Symbol: REGN) saw options trading volume of 2,836 contracts, representing approximately 283,600 underlying shares or approximately 46.3% of REGN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 613,135 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $292.50 strike call option expiring September 06, 2019
, with 260 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 26,000 underlying shares of REGN. Below is a chart showing REGN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $292.50 strike highlighted in orange:
