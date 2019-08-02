Notable Friday Option Activity: VLO, AVGO, CSCO

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Valero Energy Corp (Symbol: VLO), where a total of 13,867 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 50.8% of VLO's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $81.50 strike call option expiring August 02, 2019 , with 533 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 53,300 underlying shares of VLO. Below is a chart showing VLO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $81.50 strike highlighted in orange:
Broadcom Inc (Symbol: AVGO) options are showing a volume of 10,654 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.7% of AVGO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $300 strike call option expiring September 20, 2019
, with 606 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 60,600 underlying shares of AVGO. Below is a chart showing AVGO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:
And Cisco Systems Inc (Symbol: CSCO) options are showing a volume of 68,699 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.7% of CSCO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 14.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring January 17, 2020
, with 5,513 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 551,300 underlying shares of CSCO. Below is a chart showing CSCO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:
