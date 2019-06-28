Quantcast

Notable Friday Option Activity: USNA, NRE, SWK

By BNK Invest,

Shutterstock photo

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in USANA Health Sciences Inc (Symbol: USNA), where a total of 1,672 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 167,200 underlying shares. That amounts to about 60.2% of USNA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 277,830 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $65 strike put option expiring July 19, 2019 , with 1,651 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 165,100 underlying shares of USNA. Below is a chart showing USNA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

NorthStar Realty Europe Corp (Symbol: NRE) saw options trading volume of 1,714 contracts, representing approximately 171,400 underlying shares or approximately 60.1% of NRE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 285,125 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike call option expiring December 20, 2019 , with 1,001 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,100 underlying shares of NRE. Below is a chart showing NRE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Stanley Black & Decker Inc (Symbol: SWK) saw options trading volume of 5,106 contracts, representing approximately 510,600 underlying shares or approximately 60% of SWK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 851,580 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $148 strike call option expiring July 05, 2019 , with 2,027 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 202,700 underlying shares of SWK. Below is a chart showing SWK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $148 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for USNA options , NRE options , or SWK options , visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

